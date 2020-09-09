Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Norwegian parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde said Trump should be considered because of his work for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The lawmaker told The Associated Press on Wednesday, “No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Tybring-Gjedde was one of two Norwegian lawmakers who nominated Trump for the peace prize in 2018 for his efforts to bring reconciliation between North and South Korea.