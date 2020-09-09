Pender County Schools release racial slur investigation results

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Just before 5:00 on Wednesday afternoon, Pender County Schools released the results of the investigation into the use of racial slurs at Pender High School.

In June, Pender County Schools hired law firm Blue LLC out of Raleigh to conduct an independent investigation into whether the comments were made and the circumstances surrounding the comments.

The investigation determined that one out of three separate incidents violated the district’s Standards of Professional Conduct and Board Policy. The final report is 62 pages long.

One concerns Pender High School Principal Carolina Godwin, who wrote the n-word on her notes in 2018. The investigation determined these notes were taken after a fight, and that the racial slur was how the student involved described his friends.

The second incident involved Pender High School teacher Karen McGowen, who said the n-word in front of students on two separate occasions. According to the report, she was issued a letter of reprimand by the district. However, Blue LLC determined the school district’s investigation was not fully compliant with board policy.

The third incident involved men’s basketball coach Rayford Hankins, who posted on social media alleging the first two incidents. It was determined that his posting did not violate policy.

Pender County Schools did not issue a statement along with the report. We’ll have reaction from the Pender County NAACP coming up tonight at 11:00.