Pender deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Jairus Lei Porter was last seen Sunday evening walking away from his home in Hampstead.
He is described as 5′ tall, has a birthmark over the right ear, and has short brown hair.
Deputies say Jairus was wearing a Surf City Middle School t-shirt black with blue writing with shark symbol but may have changed into a red shirt. He was also wearing black shorts and black and white Nike high top shoes.
If you know any information, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515.