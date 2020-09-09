Trump and Biden run vastly different pandemic campaigns

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are taking diametrically opposite approaches to campaigning during a pandemic — and the differences amount to more than political theater.

With less than eight weeks until Election Day, the candidates are effectively staking out different visions for the country.

Biden is emphasizing guidelines supported by local health officials while Trump is railing against restrictions that he argues are politically motivated, though he isn’t backing up those claims with evidence.