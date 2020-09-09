Wake N Bake to add new donut flavor crafted by local kids

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wake N Bake Donuts will be adding a brand new flavor to its menu and it has a sweet purpose too.

The famed donut shop is sponsoring a Carolina Beach Elementary School tutoring group and instead of just supporting them, the shop created an entrepreneurial project.

- Advertisement -

Eight students created several flavors of donuts, but have narrowed it down to 3. The donuts are currently being taste-tested by customers.

The three flavors are the following: Vanilla icing with apples, Fruit Loops, and Fruity Pebbles; chocolate cake donuts with vanilla icing and Oreos; Marshmellow filled with orange icing and Twizzlers.

The winner will be announced Friday and it will be up for sale as early as Saturday.

The new flavor will be available as long as the tutoring group is together.

All profits from the donut will go to support the kids’ schooling.