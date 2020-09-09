‘Where’s my help now?’: Famous bar asks when state will provide assistance through shutdown

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A locally famous bar is reeling from the effects of the pandemic shutdown. The Fat Pelican, rescued by locals who raised more than $13,000 just a few months ago, is still struggling and wanting to know where the support is from the state.

Owner Danny McLaughlin says he is going to start selling tshirts and 6-packs to-go, but not to help pay the bills, it’s to help pay his employees.

He recently brought them back because their unemployment ran out and they couldn’t survive without a paycheck.

McLaughlin says he would be happy to follow any guidelines from the state because he cares much more about people and their safety than dollar bills, but he can’t understand being closed if there isn’t any assistance.

“I think the state should be helping us. I mean, I feel like I pay enough state taxes. I pay enough payroll taxes, I pay enough taxes. I pay a lot. Where’s my help now?” McLaughlin asked.

McLaughlin says he loves his business and as long as he can keep the lights on until he can reopen, he says he will be doing alright.