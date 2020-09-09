WPD gives citizens a look ‘Behind the Badge’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department plans to give the public an all-access pass to the department.

On Friday, September 18, WPD will launch “Behind the Badge with Chief Williams.”

A police spokeswoman said it’s a weekly web series in which Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams will provide a behind-the-scenes look at training, equipment, tactics and more in an effort to reduce the mystery and misinformation surrounding police work.

“We’re in a critical time for American law enforcement agencies right now, and we have to find a way to rebuild the trust that’s eroded between the community and the police,” Williams said. “We want citizens to see our equipment, how we train, our investigative processes, because the more they know, the less likely they are to believe the rumors and misinformation out there.”

WPD said the inaugural episode will feature an interview between Chief Williams and Criminal Investigation Division Captain Thomas Tilmon, which centers on homicide cases. How are they investigated? How does community engagement affect these cases? And how has technology both hindered and aided the process?

Citizens are encouraged to send in general questions regarding homicide investigations to officeofthechief@wilmingtonnc.gov, using the subject line “Behind the Badge.” This email will be used for questions, episode suggestions, and feedback moving forward.

The show will be published on the WPD YouTube Channel each week, then shared on the agency’s website and social media pages.