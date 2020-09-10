Belville event to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville has announced details of the Patriot Day ceremony being held to commemorate September 11.

The event be held at the Veterans Memorial located at Brunswick Riverwalk Park in Belville, starting at 8:30 a.m.

In keeping with the Governor’s Phase 2.5 Executive Order, the town said on-site attendance will be limited to 50 people.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Leland VFW’s Facebook page.

“As we remember those we lost on September 11th, it is also important to honor those who have defended our nation, both before and after that horrible day,” said Belville Mayor Mike Allen.

The ceremony will be timed to take place in accordance with the events of the morning of September 11, 2001.