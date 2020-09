CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A car wrecked into the Carolina Beach fire station on Dow Road on Wednesday night.

The Carolina Beach Fire Department says it happened around 9 p.m.

The driver reportedly lost control and drove into the fire department.

CBFD says they had damage to a bay door, side building, and one of their beach response vehicles that was parked inside. However, there was no structural damage.

No one was hurt.