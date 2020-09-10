CFPUA files motion to intervene in NC’s complaint against Chemours

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority filed a motion in Bladen County Superior Court to be granted “equal standing with the State and Cape Fear River Watch (CFRW) in negotiations about measures Chemours must take to address the company’s PFAS releases, including contamination in the drinking water of CFPUA’s customers.”

CFPUA states in a news release that while an addendum to the consent order was announced on August 13 gives Chemours until 2025 to demonstrate a significant reduction of PFAS entering the Cape Fear River, utility customers will deal with additional costs until then.

- Advertisement -

CFPUA says the state has “rightly insisted” that Chemours reduce PFAS pollution and pay for measures to provide safe drinking water for private well owners near the Chemours site measured in “days or months” compared to years for CFPUA customers.

At a cost of $43 million, granular activated carbon filters are being constructed for the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant and will come online in early 2022. CFPUA says it will also cost an estimated $2.9 million to operate the additional filters each year, noting a cost that will be paid by the utility’s customers, not Chemours.

“We believe all North Carolina residents, including our customers, deserve equal treatment and protection,” CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner said. “We have made this point consistently over the past several months. Clearly, the best way to obtain equitable treatment for CFPUA’s customers and our community is for us to be at the negotiating table.”

Read the full news release here.