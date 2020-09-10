DA investigates word of false evidence used in drug arrests

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney is looking into cases of false evidence being used in more than a dozen drug arrests.

WTVD reports that both Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and the Raleigh Police Department are investigating.

A police detective has been placed on leave during the investigation after being accused of using a confidential informant in drug cases where the substances used as evidence turned out not to be drugs.

Freeman said the cases occurred between December and May, and the confidential informant was used to purchase what was thought to be heroin.