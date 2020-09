NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Starting Monday, New Hanover County Schools will offer expanded meal service at 44 school sites and an additional 28 neighborhood bus delivery sites.

Parents, guardians, and students can pick up a free meal Monday through Friday and no parent or guardian consent form is required.

All children age 18 years and younger are eligible to receive meals.

For a full list of Curbside Grab & Go meal sites and delivery times, visit here.