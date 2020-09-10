Partnership Advisory Group votes on Asset Purchase Agreement for Novant Partnership

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County is one step closer to partnering New Hanover Regional Medical Center with Novant Health and UNC Health.

The Partnership Advisory Group met virtually Wednesday night. The purpose of the meeting was for the PAG to share input and vote on the key terms and conditions being transferred from the Letter of Intent to the legally binding Asset Purchase Agreement.

- Advertisement -

This includes topics like health equity, expanding the scope and levels of service, growing medical education with an initial 25-year term for affiliation with UNC, and the multi-billion dollar purchase price.

WWAY spoke to PAG co-chairs Spence Broadhurst and Barb Biehner about the next steps going forward.

“The county and New Hanover and Novant will work to incorporate any last feedback from tonight into their asset purchase agreement or one of the definitive agreements that we’ve been talking about,” Biehner said. “And then by the end of the month sharing it publicly in advance of a public hearing.”

That public hearing will come at least ten days before county commissioners make their final vote.

There is also a community forum coming up next week. Click here for details.