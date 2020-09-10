Pender County schools in need of bottled water donations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With COVID-19 restrictions keeping water foundations and bottle refilling stations closed, Pender County Schools want to make sure students are staying hydrated.

The school district will accept bottled water donations to ensure students have something to drink.

If you’d like to help our students stay hydrated, please consider donating some bottled water to one of our campuses next week! Thanks so much for your support of Pender County Schools. pic.twitter.com/bfEM8UJV2o — Pender Schools (@penderschools) September 10, 2020



Each PCS school will take in donations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 14-18.

You’re asked to reach out to your school for specific drop-off points.