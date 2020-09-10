Pender County schools in need of bottled water donations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With COVID-19 restrictions keeping water foundations and bottle refilling stations closed, Pender County Schools want to make sure students are staying hydrated.

The school district will accept bottled water donations to ensure students have something to drink.

Each PCS school will take in donations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 14-18.

You’re asked to reach out to your school for specific drop-off points.