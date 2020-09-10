Professor eater to attempt ‘Meggah Greggah Challenge’ at Shuckin’ Shack

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Professional eater Randy Santel will visit Wilmington to take on the Shuckin’ Shack Meggah Greggah Challenge on Monday.

He will attempt to eat four pounds of lobster, on a nearly two-foot bun, a pound and a half of fries, and a half-pound of coleslaw in one hour.

Santel says he began his career as a professional eater on a dare and it’s now taken him around the country and the world in the past decade. To prepare for the challenges he says he trained by eating “12-13 pounds of watermelon in a half-hour” to expand his stomach.

“I’m looking forward to the lobster roll in general. I haven’t had that many lobster rolls,” Santel says of his visit to Shuckin’ Shack. “It’s probably going to be one of the more delicious food challenges I’ve had in my career.”

If you’d like to see him take on the Meggah Greggah you can get more information here.

The event is at the Shuckin’ Shack in downtown Wilmington and the fun begins Monday at 6 p.m.