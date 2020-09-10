Teen rescued from near drowning visits with OKI first responders

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina boy is lucky to be alive after nearly drowning while vacationing in Oak Island over Labor Day weekend. Thanks to the quick response by Good samaritans and first responders he is okay.

Jackson’s family says Jackson suffers from epilepsy. As he was entering the water to go for a swim on Saturday, he suffered a grand mal seizure. Bystanders saw his lifeless body in the water and pulled him out. He was taken to the hospital. Jackson was released a few days later.

Before heading back home on Wednesday, Jackson Boswell stopped by the Oak Island Water Rescue station to visit with some of the same people credited with saving his life.

First responders at the station said they showed him around and introduced him to all the boats and trucks. He sat in a couple of the boats and operated the lights and sirens in one of the trucks.

The station also gave Boswell an OKI Strong t-shirt.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help pay for his hospital visit.