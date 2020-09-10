Wilmington Fire Department marking 9/11 anniversary with virtual ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday marks the nineteenth anniversary of four terrorist attacks that occurred September 11, 2001.
Its a somber day which resulted in the deaths of 2,977 people from 90 nations and more than 25,000 injuries.
Here’s a timeline of events on that day according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s website:
- American Airlines Flight 11 was hijacked and flown into the 110-story North Tower at the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m.
- At 9:03 a.m., a hijacked plane, United Flight 175, crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
- A third hijacked plane, American Flight 77, crashed into a wall at the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m.
- A fourth hijacked plane, United Flight 93, crashed outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The plane was just 20 minutes away from Washington, DC.
Since that tragic day, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony has been held at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial located at 3403 Park Avenue.
Due to recommendations for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a virtual ceremony event will be held this year at 8:30 a.m.
“The ceremony will look similar to years past,” said WFD Spokeswoman Rebekah Thurston.
WFD Chief Buddy Martinette, Deputy Chief Steve Mason and Former City Councilman Jason Thompson will be taking part in the 20-minute ceremony.
“The WFD Honor Guard will lower the flags and place a wreath at the base of the fallen firefighter statue,” said Thurston. “We are asking and inviting any interested citizens to join us virtually that day.”
Click here for the link to the Facebook event hosted by the Wilmington Fire Department.
The Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial is free and open to the public daily.