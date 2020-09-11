Drive-in movies coming to CFCC later this month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts and the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College have announced a new drive-in series – Skyline Drive-In Movies.

It will take place under the stars on the Downtown Campus of CFCC, beginning this month.

This entertainment experience will elevate the concept of the drive-in cinema to a new level – specifically, the top level of the Hanover Street Student Parking Deck, just opposite the Wilson Center. The series will highlight the history of cinema in Wilmington, and will feature films made in Wilmington and the surrounding Cape Fear region.

Tickets for the movies, which are available now, are being sold exclusively at the Wilson Center’s Ticket Central box office. Though the Wilson Center has temporarily suspended in-person ticket sales, tickets are available for purchase via telephone and through the venue’s web site. The first several films of the series will be The Conjuring, directed by James Wan; Blue Velvet, directed by David Lynch; and Stephen King’s Firestarter, directed by Mark Lester. The dates and screening times for these spooky films are:

The Conjuring (rated R): Sept. 17, 19 & 20, at 8 p.m.

Blue Velvet (rated R): Sept. 28, 29 & 30, at 8 p.m.

Firestarter (rated R): Oct. 1, 3 & 4, at 8 p.m.

These are ticketed events, and capacity for these screenings is limited to preserve sight lines. Tickets must be bought in advance; no walk-up tickets will be available. The event will be held in compliance with local and state health guidelines and will be an in-car event. The film sound will be broadcast via short-range FM radio transmission. In order to optimize the movie experience, it is recommended that ticket purchasers arrive with a tunable FM receiver (vehicle radio or the like). For more details, please visit here.

For Skyline Drive-In Movies Tickets

Tickets are on sale now for the announced Skyline Drive-In Movies The Conjuring, Blue Velvet, and Stephen King’s Firestarter; future films will be announced soon and tickets will go on sale at that time. ALL tickets MUST be purchased in advance; there will be no walk-up ticket sales for this event.

PREMIUM TICKETS: $40 per carload (plus taxes and fees) – preferred viewing locations, plus a box of popcorn and a candy selection per occupant.

GENERAL TICKETS: $30 per carload (plus taxes & fees). General admission parking (vehicles placed at discretion of management).

Tickets may be purchased online from the Wilson Center’s Ticket Central box office.(WilsonCenterTickets.com).

The Skyline Drive-In Movies are limited-capacity events, in order to comply with local and state health requirements. Vehicle placement will be at the discretion of management. For additional details, please visit WilsonCenterTickets.com.