Former BCSO deputy arrested for DWI

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Gary James Rohauer, a now former deputy with BCSO, with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun after/while consuming alcohol.

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon off of Funston Road.

- Advertisement -

Rohauer’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office was immediately terminated upon his arrest. He was not on duty and was not operating a Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Rohauer was hired on October 30, 2019.

“It is always unfortunate when we have to charge a member of law enforcement who is sworn to uphold the law,” Sheriff John Ingram said. “However, just like any other individual who chooses to violate the law, they will be charged accordingly and held accountable for their actions.”