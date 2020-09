LORIS, SC (WWAY) — Four people have been displaced following a fire in Loris Thursday night.

According to Loris Fire Department, it happened around 10 p.m. on Maple Road.

Fire crews say one apartment was heavily damaged and two apartments received minor damage. Four tenants were displaced.

One firefighter received minor burns, according to Loris FD.

Tabor City Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue also provided aid.

No word on the cause.