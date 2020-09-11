Local artist paints on Princess Street with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Local artist Nathan Verwey has lived in Wilmington for over a decade, but his latest piece of work might be his favorite in the Cape Fear. Verwey spent the Labor Day weekend painting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural on the side of a building in the 700 block of Princess Street.

Verwey was asked if he wanted be involved in painting a mural on Princess Street, but he was unsure with what direction he wanted to go. That’s when Dr. King popped in his head and he thought what better than a mural of the late civil rights leader.

“I originally painted this and I had put it in a gallery titling it ‘always crashing the same car’, which is a David Bowie song,”says Verwey. “It seemed so relevant to that image because us as Americans keep crashing into that same wall over and over again.”

Verwey will be moving away from the Port City at the end of the months and hopes this project brings joy to the community for years to come.