Man, 88, to have walked about the circumference of the world

MATTAPOISETT, MA (WJAR) — A major milestone for a man from Massachusetts.

In just a few weeks, 88-year-old Brad Hathaway will have walked the equivalent of the circumference of the world.

About 32 years ago, Hathaway said he went to the doctor. He had diabetes, heart problems, and other health issues.

“My doctor said, ‘You better walk, you better start walking tomorrow and start walking 3 miles a day’,” said Hathaway. “So, I did, and I mapped out the entire town.”

Beginning in December of 1988, Hathaway walked every day — rain or shine.

Sometimes, instead of walking three miles, he’d walk 10.

“As time went on, walking got a little harder,” said Hathaway. “I had a walking stick for a few years and now I have this walker to help me walk.”

