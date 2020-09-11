‘Scream 5’ to start filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another horror franchise will soon shoot its latest feature film in Wilmington.

According to IMDB, Parkside is the working title for Scream 5. Film permits show that Parkside is set to begin filming in the coming weeks.

The permit states production will take place from Sept. 22-25 in the 1200 block of Country Club Rd. in the Forest Hills area. Crews will be shooting interior house scenes, according to the permit.

Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, the film follows Sidney Prescott and her war against a succession of murderers, who adopt the guise of Ghostface to stalk and torment their victims. After its successful run in theaters, an anthology television series based on the ‘Scream’ franchise aired on MTV and VH1, between 2015-2019.

The last slasher filmed in the Port City, Halloween Kills, wrapped up production in Wilmington in November 2019. It was suppose to be released this fall, but was pushed back to 2021.

Hallmark is currently shooting USS Christmas in Wilmington and Starz drama Hightown is set to shoot season 2 in the Port City.