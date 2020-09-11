Trump, Biden marking 9/11 with very different tones

SHANKSVILLE, PA (AP) — One spent time quietly consoling families. The other proclaimed America’s might.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden were marking the 19th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks at memorials Friday, where their differences in style couldn’t have been more sharply on display.

Trump and Biden were both traveling to rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the hijacked Flight 93 crashed in a field, killing everyone onboard. But the two would not cross paths.

While Trump spoke at the site’s annual morning memorial ceremony, Biden will visit later, after attending the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s annual commemoration at Ground Zero in New York, along with Vice President Mike Pence.