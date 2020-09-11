US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 as a new national crisis in the form of the coronavirus pandemic reconfigures and divides anniversary ceremonies and a presidential campaign carves a path through the observances.

In New York, victims’ relatives gathered Friday morning for split-screen remembrances at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza at the World Trade Center and another nearby set up by a separate 9/11-related organization.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are both headed to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania at different times.

Biden also attended the observance at the 9/11 memorial in New York, where he and Vice President Mike Pence greeted each other.