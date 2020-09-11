Wrightsville Beach approves new noise ordinance, tables bathroom talks

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach has adopted a new noise ordinance aimed at being more easily enforceable than the previous one.

The ordinance does not address decibel levels, but rather defines what constitutes unreasonably loud noise.

Some noises are banned at all times depending how loud they are, including horns, radios and TVs, shouting, animals, and vehicles that others find disturbing.

Others are banned between 10:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. including outdoor music amplification, musical instruments, yelling, parties, fireworks, and more.

The ordinance can only be enforced if there is a complaint. It carries a fine of $100 for the first offense, $250 for the second offense within a year, and $500 and a class three misdemeanor for the third within a year.

The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen decided to delay a decision on construction of new public bathrooms, according to Town Manager Tim Owens. The new facility is planned for 88 S. Lumina Avenue near Wings Beachwear and Kohl’s Frozen Custard.

Bids for the project were due Tuesday and came in anywhere from $399,000 to more than $542,000.

It will be discussed again at the next Board of Aldermen meeting on October 8 in order to allow time to check the construction companies’ references.

Click here to view the agenda, ordinance, and other details.