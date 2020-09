DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — With Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski leading the charge, the ACC is pushing for an all-inclusive NCAA basketball tournament with all 350 member schools.

The ACC submitted its vote for this proposal Wednesday. The ACC is trying to avoid non-conference games during the pandemic so this would equalize the playing field for all.

UNC Basketball put out a tweet citing player safety and incentive for all as a reason to back a 350-team tournament.

