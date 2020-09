Wilmington, N.C. (WWAY) — CFPUA has rescinded a precautionary boil water advisory for homes in the area of Ann and South 15th streets. Water service in the area has returned to normal.

The water advisory was put in place on Friday after storm damage led to a water main break. An apparent lightning strike was believed to have caused the main break

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink. That process has been completed.