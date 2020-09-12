New Hanover County School Board holds retreat

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Board held a two hour meeting on Saturday with Superintendent Charles Foust.

Throughout the meeting, the Board highlighted some of their past successes, and addressed some of their failures. Two topics, communication and responsibility, seemed to rise to the top of the docket.

Judy Justice, a board member, recounted the board’s past issues with open communication, and challenged current members and the new superintendent to hold themselves to a higher standard.

“The important part is is that we are the elected officials,” Justice said, “So we are the ones that are responsible ultimately for what goes on in this district.”

Dr. Foust then outlined his 90 day plan, which involves opening up lines of communication between board members and himself, operating within the organization to solve any issues, and working to make sure schools are read to accommodate students in a healthy manner when it is safe to return to in-person classes.