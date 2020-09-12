NYC teachers union will block school reopening

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City teachers union warns it won’t let the nation’s largest school district reopen for in-person classes this month if the city doesn’t issue protective equipment, conduct testing and clean schools properly.

Union leader Michael Mulgrew in a Friday video accuses the city of not acting with enough urgency on the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The return of public school students to classrooms was delayed from Sept. 10 to Sept. 21 so coronavirus safety precautions could be worked on further.

Mulgrew says the city knows what it needs to do to make schools safe and, in his words, “if you can’t make that happen before the children come into schools, then we’re not going to let you open these schools.”

The city says it will work with the union.