Retired sanitation worker still answers call for former customers

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Trash collection is a necessity, but one many people — admittedly — don’t think too much about unless there’s an issue. For years, Mary Stumpf always had a handy number to reach out to if a problem popped up.

“I just knew to call Mr. Ellis, and it was taken care of,” said Stumpf, who lives in Raleigh.

“Mr. Ellis” is Ronald Ellis, who served two decades in Raleigh’s sanitation department before retiring at the end of 2015 as a crew supervisor. Despite his retirement, whenever Mary had a concern, she reached back out to Ellis.

“‘Mrs. Stumpf, I’m retired now… but I’ll make a call,'” Stumpf recalled.

Stumpf said she had not called Ellis until recently when she had garbage near her property and was concerned. So she reached back out, and Ellis responded, vowing to assist. Shortly after, the garbage was removed.

Mr. Ellis even made a personal visit to ensure it.

