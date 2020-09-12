Smoke chokes West Coast as death toll continues to climb

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Smoke that poses a health hazard to millions is blanketing the West Coast as firefighters battle deadly wildfires that obliterated some towns and created tens of thousands of refugees.

Many people who still have homes are not safe in them. A half-million Oregonians are under evacuation warnings or orders to leave.

With air contamination levels at historic highs, people stuffed towels against door jambs to keep smoke out. Some even wore N95 masks in their own homes.

The death toll from fires in California, Oregon and Washington state stands at 27 and is expected to rise.

Most of the deaths were in California and Oregon.