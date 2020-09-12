Sunset Beach amends COVID-19 state of emergency

Sunset Beach, N.C. (WWAY) – The Sunset Beach town council amended its COVID-19 state of emergency during a meeting on Tuesday.

The amendment increases the limits on gathering for special events to 25 people for an inside event and 50 people for an outside event. The town notes that for any public event held within the town face masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. If the event is a concert, no food vendors will be allowed.

The amendment also encourages everyone to wear face masks for any activity in public, especially business owners and employees.

The town council also ruled on Tuesday that they will no longer accept public comments via email. The amendment notes that “since a quorum of the Council is attending Meetings in person,” the public can make comments from the conference room.

The amendment also states that social distancing practices remain in effect.