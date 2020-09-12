Turkey’s Erdogan slams Macron amid Mediterranean tensions

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has slammed France’s president, following French criticism on Turkish maritime activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

In a speech Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Emmanuel Macron was targeting him. “You will have many more problems with me,” Erdogan said and added, “don’t mess with the Turkish nation and Turkey.”

On Friday, Marcon said Europe needed to be “clear and firm” with Erdogan’s government over its actions.

France and Turkey, both NATO members, have been at odds over an arms embargo for Libya and over the situation in the the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is prospecting for oil and gas in waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus. Turkey says it has equal rights to those waters.