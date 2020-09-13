Price Cathedral held a voter registration drive over the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are less than two months remaining until election day, but some people in the area are still not registered to vote.

Price Cathedral in Wilmington did their part over the weekend to change that.

The church held a voter registration drive Saturday and Sunday with the goal of registering as many people as possible.

Volunteers took to the streets around the church, going door-to-door and registering potential voters.

North Carolina’s board of elections website states that there are over 7.1 million registered voters. However, pastor Charlrean Mapson contends that’s not enough.

“We think it’s important not only for people to register to vote, but to actually vote,” Mapson said. “This is a very important election, probably the most important election in my lifetime. It needs to happen. People need to register and they need to vote.”

If you are choosing to vote by mail this year, the deadline for requesting your absentee ballot is October 27.