WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An accident closed I-40 West North of Wilmington Sunday afternoon.

According to NCDOT, I-40 West was closed near Exit 408 (NC-210) due to a vehicle crash resulting in road damage.

It has now reopened, but two miles of congestion remains in the area.

Drivers were advised to take Exit 408 and cross-over NC-210 to re-access I-40 West.

