Community shows a parade of support for local sheriff’s deputies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear community came together on Monday to honor local law enforcement officers in the best way they know how — a car parade.

Many area residents lined up in their cars for miles to show their support for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Linda Lee says with everything they have done for her family over the years, this is the least they could do to say thanks.

“They have always supported our family,” Lee said. “There are always in our neighborhood, our community when we call them for anything, parades, or to show their support. They show up and they show up not only one, but it’s four and five of them and I think that at this time we’re living in we got to show them love. I’ve heard love is not what you say, but it’s what you do.”

