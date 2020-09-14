Competitors to fish on during annual tournament despite COVID-19

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — In a sign that things may be improving as the pandemic lumbers on, the 42nd Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament is still happening.

The tourney will kick off Oct. 2 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park near Southport.

It’s normally held at the Southport Marina, but because of Hurricane Isaias damage it was moved this year.

There are also some COVID-19 restriction-based changes.

Registration is by mail, online, or drive-thru. Packet pick up will be drive-thru only and there will be no spectators at tournament headquarters which includes family members and participants.

The event is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the east coast and last year attracted nearly 500 boats and paid out more than $200,000 in prize money.

