Competitors to fish on during annual tournament despite COVID-19

By
WWAY News
-
0
2019 US Open King Mackerel Tournament on October 4, 2019 (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — In a sign that things may be improving as the pandemic lumbers on, the 42nd Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament is still happening. 

The tourney will kick off Oct. 2 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park near Southport.

- Advertisement -

It’s normally held at the Southport Marina, but because of Hurricane Isaias damage it was moved this year.

There are also some COVID-19 restriction-based changes.

Registration is by mail, online, or drive-thru. Packet pick up will be drive-thru only and there will be no spectators at tournament headquarters which includes family members and participants.

2019 Tournament Winner (Photo: OKI Chamber of Commerce)

The event is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the east coast and last year attracted nearly 500 boats and paid out  more than $200,000 in prize money.

For more information, visit here.