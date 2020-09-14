Four adults, one teen shot during North Carolina house party

WILSON, NC (AP) — Police in Wilson say four adults and one teenager were shot after a verbal altercation during a party.

Police said that when officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 11 p.m. Saturday, they did not find any victims.

WRAL-TV reports that all five victims were taken in private vehicles to local hospitals.

Officials said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The Wilson Police Department has not released information on a suspect.

Neighbors in the area said they heard multiple gunshots.