Friends and family remember Tabor City man killed in shooting

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family came together this weekend to remember a Tabor City man killed in a shooting.

24-year-old Albert “AJ” Soles, Jr. died and another man was injured during a shooting at a Cook Out in Myrtle Beach on Friday.

Dozens of people participate in a ride Saturday night to honor Soles. Friend Ashley Azzarella said they started at the Cook Out on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, then drove to the Whiteville Walmart, before ending at the Pireway Boat Ramp.

“All AJ’s favorite places,” Azzarella told WWAY.

Azzarella said she and many others wrote on a parking spot that Soles always used while at that Cook Out.

Soles’ funeral took place in Chadbourn on Monday.

The suspect, Niko Juwan Williams, 23, charged in connection with the shooting was denied bond on all charges in his bond hearing.

Williams is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to a deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach.