Friends, Raleigh police search for missing 39-year-old man

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Raleigh police are looking for a missing 39-year-old man last seen on Saturday afternoon.

William Anderson Banks, Jr., known as “Andy” to his friends, was last seen around Woodburn Road close to Cameron Village.

Fliers were seen in the area of his disappearance, encouraging people to contact police if they see him.

His friends were in Raleigh on Monday, helping search for the man.

They said Banks is a great guy who even delivered flowers and groceries to one friend’s mom when she was afraid to leave the house due to COVID-19.

They also said Banks makes money buying and selling cars.

He recently posted an ad on Craigslist for a 2011 Range Rover Sport. One friend said he was supposed to show the car over the weekend to someone he met on Craigslist.

