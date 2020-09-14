Gun permit process could be slowed after positive virus test

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — An employee in the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The development could cause a disruption in responding to an unprecedented number of pistol permit applications.

Sheriff Gerald Baker said he is working to put together a modified crew to meet with the hundreds of applicants who have appointments scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Baker told The News & Observer that there may be delays.

He said the office is processing about 2,000 permits a week and has a backlog of more than 4,000. The division has about 10 employees, who will have to be tested and isolated.