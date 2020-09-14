Hikers find remains near NC campsite with a bear lurking nearby

FORNEYS CREEK, NC (WWAY/AP) — Officials have identified a man whose remains were found scattered near a campsite in the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a bear lurked nearby.

News outlets report the remains belonged to 43-year-old Patrick Madura of Elgin, Illinois.

Rangers say his remains were found near Hazel Creek Trail after backpackers discovered an unoccupied tent on Friday and saw the remains “with a bear scavenging in the area.”

Rangers who responded to the call say they also saw a bear “actively scavenging on the remains” and euthanized the animal.