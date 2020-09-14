Hundreds ride in honor of Cannon Hinnant’s family

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — The sustained roar made by hundreds of motorcycles filled the air bear Raging Bull Harley Davidson in Durham.

All those riders participated in a group ride Saturday from the Bull City to Wilson, the home of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. He’s the little boy shot and killed Aug. 9 while playing outside his home with his sisters.

“I heard about this story and it just hit real close to home,” said ride organizer Brook Hogan. “Because I have 4 children of my own. So it was real heavy on my heart that I needed to help, and do something.”

The other organizer, former first responder Steven Gregory, agreed: “I’ve got a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old and they’re at home, too. And I didn’t know much about it until I saw someone post it on Facebook. And I was like, ‘Okay, let’s do something!'”

They alerted the motorcycling community on social media and the result, viewed by Cannon’s parents, is appreciated.

“Love to see the support,” said the boy’s father Austin Hinnant,” especially from the community.”

It’s a community that extends beyond North Carolina.

