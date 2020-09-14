Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will not live this year

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a television-only event this year due to COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

Still, Macy’s promises a reimagined version of the iconic holiday event for the 94th annual parade.

“It will not be the same parade we are used to, it will be a different kind of event,” de Blasio said. “They are reinventing the event for this moment in history.”

The mayor assured viewers will “be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day,” and even though there will be no live parade, he promised “something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving day.”

“New York City is always proud to join Macy’s to ring in the holiday season with New Yorkers and viewers around the world,” de Blasio said. “We’ve worked closely with the Macy’s team on a safe and creative plan this year, and we look forward to keeping this tradition going on Thanksgiving Day.”

Macy’s then announced details of the celebration, which for the first time in its history will be modified to safely bring the magic to more than 50 million viewers nationwide while maintaining all of the spectacle and wonder of the cherished holiday tradition.

The celebration will shift to a television only special presentation, showcasing the Macy’s Parade’s signature mix of giant character helium balloons, floats, street performers, clowns, and heralding the arrival of the holiday season with the one-and-only Santa Claus.

