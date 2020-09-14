Police: Officer injured after man crashes into patrol car

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Authorities said a North Carolina police officer was injured after an impaired driver crashed into his patrol car.

A Raleigh police officer was responding to two car crashes Friday when a work van crashed into the patrol car.

- Advertisement -

The officer was inside his vehicle and the patrol lights were flashing when the crash happened. The work van hit the police car from behind, traveling at about 50 mph. The driver of the van fled on foot but was later apprehended.

Emmanuel Eduardo Najera-Pereira faces several charges including felony hit and run.

Najera-Pereira and the officer were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear whether Najera-Pereira had an attorney.