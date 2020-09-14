Sen. Ted Cruz calls for DOJ investigation into Netflix film ‘Cuties’

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”

Cruz wants the department to examine whether Netflix or the filmmakers broke federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.

The senator detailed his concerns in a letter to Attorney General William Barr.

RELEASE: Sen. Cruz Calls for Criminal Investigation Into @Netflix’s “Cuties.” Urges @TheJusticeDept to investigate if executives, filmmakers violated federal laws against production & distribution of child pornography. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 12, 2020



“The film routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity,” Cruz wrote. “These scenes in and of themselves are harmful.”

The Netflix film has received criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, blasted the film on Twitter, calling it “child porn.”

A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety that “‘Cuties’ is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children.”