Sept. 30 is the deadline to complete 2020 Census

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out for the 2020 United States Census. September 30 is the final day you can respond to the nationwide population county.

Overall, response rates have been much lower in the Cape Fear than they were for the 2010 Census.

According to experts, the coronavirus has impacted the response rates this year.

In addition to door-to-door census workers, you can also respond online or by phone.

With an accurate count being very important, the US Census Bureau is urging everyone to participate.

“All of the federal funds that are used in emergency preparedness and in this current, unfortunate pandemic COVID-19,” Michael Cook Sr. with the US Census Bureau said. Those funds are allocated based on having a pretty accurate count of people right there in Wilmington.”

Take the census here.