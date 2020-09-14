Taco Bell is now selling its own custom wine

NEW YORK (CNN) — There’s tons of cheese on Taco Bell’s menu, so a wine to pair with it is a natural next step.

Taco Bell is debuting its own custom wine, Jalapeño Noir, to pair with its Toasted Cheesy Chalupa. The tantalizing combination is only available for a limited time in Canada to celebrate the launch of the menu item.

Taco Bell Canada said in a release the duo is “irresistible,” adding that “the rich taste and crunchy texture of the beloved Toasted Cheesy Chalupa complements notes of wild strawberry, cherry and beetroot in this silky limited-edition red wine.” The wine is made at an Ontario, Canada vineyard.

The wine, which is being called a collector’s item because it has three unique bottle labels, costs $25 Canadian or about $19 US. Fans can buy it on Taco Bell’s Canada website or in some locations in Ontario.

