Wilmington police ID motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have released the identity of the man who was killed in a motorcyclist crash over the weekend.

Around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Wilmington police responded to the area of Greenville Loop Road and Leeward Ln. in reference to a wreck involving a motorcycle and SUV.

When they arrived, officers found 53-year-old Clifton Bryant lying in the road with serious injuries. The motorcyclist had been driving west on Greenville Loop when he reportedly crossed left of center and hit the SUV head-on.

Bryant died while en route to the hospital, police say.

The investigation is on-going.